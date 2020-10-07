1/1
Dorothy Mae Schnirring Kessler
1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Mae Schnirring Kessler, 89, a lifelong resident of Springfield died at 12:20 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Concordia Village Assisted Living.
She was born October 28, 1930, the daughter of George Ralph and Bertha Oglesby Schnirring, who preceded her in death along with her sister, Mary Rebecca Riemann of Springfield.
Dorothy married Wendell Reed Kessler on August 21, 1955 at Grace Lutheran Church, Springfield. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2012 after 57 years of marriage.
Dorothy graduated from Springfield High School in January of 1949 and completed the Stenographic Course at Hines School of Business in August of that year. She was employed as a bookkeeper with firm of Raymond E. Rickbeil, CPA, which merged with Ernst and Ernst in 1961, retiring from the firm in 1970 after 21 years. During the 1950's Dorothy was a member of Springfield Municipal Choir. She also served on the board of the Community Concert Association and performed in four musicals with a group known as the Mature Mob to benefit the Senior Services Center. She has been a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since 1985 and was a member of the church choir.
She is survived by four nephews, a niece and several cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Concordia Village Assisted Living for their kind, compassionate care of Aunt Dorothy.
A family graveside service will be held October 12, 2020 at the Auburn Cemetery, Rev. Dr. Blythe Kieffer officiating.
Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S Walnut St, Springfield, IL 62704 or Concordia Christ Fund for Employees, 4101 W. Iles, Springfield, IL 62711.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
Auburn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BRAMLEY FUNERAL HOME
11 SOUTH FIRST ST
DIVERNON, IL 62530
(217) 628-2612
