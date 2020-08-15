Dorothy Marie Filipiak 1932 - 2020
Auburn, IL—Dorothy Marie Filipiak, 87, of Auburn, died at 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Dorothy was born on October 26, 1932 in Chicago, the daughter of Joseph and Sophie Zoufal Vilcek. She married Raymond Filipiak on December 30, 1950 in Chicago; he preceded her in death in 2001.
Dorothy was a homemaker and considered her life's greatest work to be her role as mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, reading, moments of laughter, taking care of her household, and Thanksgiving/Christmas holidays being around family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Joseph Vilcek; and her beloved dogs, Willie and Beany G.
She is survived by her three sons, Raymond (wife, Diana) of Savannah, GA, Randall (wife, Dody) of Springfield, and Rick (wife, Stephanie) of Auburn; four daughters, Cynthia (husband, Dan) Dean of Atlanta, GA, Celeste (husband, Claude; deceased) Cummings of Allegan, MI, Cheryl (husband, John; deceased) Janis of Marietta, GA, and Christa Filipiak of Springfield; 17 grandchildren, Ray, Jason, Andrew, Alyssa, Erin, Michael, Bobby, Anthony, Jonathan, Teague, Dannygail, Sammi Jo, Jessi, Mikayla, Blake, Cassidy, and Chase; 16 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Drew, Violet, Claire, Eli, Mirabel, Landon, Levi, Andrew, Jacob, Joseph, JoJo, Rosie, Brooklynn, Maddox, and Myles; and her beloved dog, Bridget.
Private family ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
