Dorothy Mitchell 1936 - 2020
Decatur, IL—Dorothy M. Mitchell, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL. Private family visitation and services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists, Alzheimer's Association, or Project Read.
Dorothy was born June 3, 1936 in Alton, IL, the daughter of Leroy and Ida Maria (Phillips) Sutton. She married Reese Otis Mitchell on January 15, 1955, in Carlinville, IL. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2011.
Dorothy was a member of Gilead Baptist Church in Hettick, IL. She was a supervisor at Enterprise School, enjoyed reading and flower gardening, making strawberry jelly and especially loved her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her children Kerry R. Mitchell and wife Pamela, of Decatur, IL, Barb J. Mitchell and Rich Pease, of Decatur, Chad N. Mitchell and wife Gail, of Forsyth; grandchildren Evan Mitchell and wife, Whitney, Kylie Gaitros and husband, Matthew, Taylor Mitchell, Pete Mitchell; great-granddaughter Dixie Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Betty.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL 62526
