Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Dorothy Williams
Dorothy Rose Williams Obituary
Dorothy Rose Williams 1947 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Dorothy Rose Williams 72, departed this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born October 12, 1947, the daughter of Elizabeth and James Williams in Brazil, MS.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Union Baptist Church (Small Church), 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Visitation: 3:00pm-3:30pm. Service: 3:30pm.
Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
