Doug Foster 1949 - 2020
Rochester, IL—George Douglas Foster, or Doug as he was known to his family and friends, passed away at 11:33 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Springfield on November 10, 1949, the son of George and Wilma Foster. Doug was raised with his sister, Annette Foster Beck, near the Springfield area in Riverton, which he considered his childhood home and later graduated high school.
Doug attended Illinois College in Jacksonville where he earned a degree in mathematics. After graduation, Doug took a job with the state of Alaska and lived there for a couple years before returning to his hometown area of Springfield. Upon his return, Doug began developing his love for music and hi-fi by starting the electronics store Sundown One with his college friend, Jack Wheaton. He also co-founded Greene County Cable Television and ran it as CEO for many years. Doug had two sons, Cory (1985) and Alex (1987), born to their mother, Robin Foster, whom he later divorced. Doug went on to marry Janet Wolff Foster in 2002, and they remained married until the time of his death.
Doug happily inherited two stepchildren, Stacy Wolff Thorson, and Jeff Wolff; whose father passed away in 1996. Doug will be remembered by his family and friends as a movie and music enthusiast, who loved to catalog his collection on his computer database. He enjoyed listening to a variety of older music and watching just as many movies, the older the better in his estimation. In addition to the aforementioned family, Doug is survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Ceremony: 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Church of St. Jude, 633 S. Walnut St., Rochester, IL 62563 with Fr. Charles Edward officiating. A Memorial Gathering will follow until 7:30 p.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 110 guests at one time.
A private family burial will take place at a later date.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL.
