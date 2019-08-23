|
|
Douglas O. Thomas 1949 - 2019
Divernon, IL—Douglas O. Thomas, 70, of Divernon formerly of Pawnee passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. John's Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1949 in Springfield, the son of LaRue and Norma Moeller Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Doug was a retired mechanic from the State of Illinois.
Survived by one sister, Marie (Alvin) Schober; two brothers, William (Jan) Thomas and Lewis (Glenda) Thomas all of Pawnee; one niece; two nephews; two great-nephews and two great-nieces.
Graveside services will be held at 10am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Horse Creek Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Divernon Fire and Emergency Squad.
Memorials may be made to Divernon Fire and Emergency Squad.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019