Douglas Warren Courtney 1960 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Douglas Warren Courtney, age 60, of Springfield, IL, died June 28, 2020 at his home in Springfield.
Doug was born on February 14, 1960, in Mt. Vernon, IL. Following Doug's graduation from Mt. Vernon Township High School in 1978, he and his parents moved to Springfield, IL. Doug battled mental illness from 1979 until his passing.
Doug enjoyed strumming a guitar, fishing, visiting antique malls, and visiting family during the holidays.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, W. Lee and Patricia (Linders) Courtney.
Doug is survived by four brothers, Brian (Tom) and wife Annette, Scott and wife Becky, Barry, and John; maternal Aunt Betty and husband Bill Taylor; nephews, Tod Courtney, Christian Courtney, and Craig Courtney; nieces, Stacey (Courtney) Drake and Emily Courtney; nine grandnephews and grandnieces; and many Courtney and Linders cousins.
A Memorial Service for Douglas will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 1133 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IL 62864. Attendees must bring a mask. Social distancing will need to occur.
The graveside service will also be held on Saturday, July 11, at 2:30 PM at Freedom Cemetery on IL Rte. 37 South of Marion, IL.
Douglas has been cremated. His ashes will be buried in a family plot beside his parents.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Memorial Behavioral Health in Springfield, IL.
