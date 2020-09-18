Drena J. Stickel 1947 - 2020

Curran, IL—Drena J. Stickel, 73 of Curran, IL passed on Tuesday at home. Preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Betty Smith (Peontek). Survived by her husband Terry and two daughters Melissa Smith and Shelly Woolfolk. Four siblings Ted, Tim, Kenneth, and Melinda. Four grandchildren, Becca, Josh, Tim, and Christopher. Two great-grandchildren Wyatt and Roman. Drena retired from SSU after 31 years of service. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.



