Duane Earl Slater 1928 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Duane Earl Slater, a lifelong resident of Springfield, died at 8:19 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. John's Hospice, one day short of his 92nd birthday.
Duane was born on February 11, 1928 in Stanley, Iowa, the son of Lynn and Eva (Stewart) Slater. He was joined in marriage with Patricia A. Haag in November 1951.
Duane served his country in the United States Marine Corps and earned a bachelor's degree from Monmouth College after leaving the service. He had a lifelong career in the lumber business beginning in 1951 with the Barker Lubin Company and Springfield Building Supply before opening Truss-Slater in Virden with his son. Duane and Doug worked side-by-side from 1983 until Duane retired in 1995 when he continued working part-time purchasing lumber.
Duane enjoyed sailing, playing bridge with Pat and friends, golfing with his son and grandsons, and was an avid and accomplished gardener—he was renowned locally for growing the first tomatoes of the summer. He and Pat also enjoyed international travel.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Bateman.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Slater of Springfield; son, Doug Slater (wife, Cathy) of Springfield; and daughter, Susan Slater Ph.D. (husband, Phil Armour) of Faribault, MN. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Benjamin Slater (April) of Denver CO, Christopher Slater M.D. (Meagan) of Lafayette, CO and Gwyneth Armour of Minneapolis, MN; four great-grandchildren, Blake and Reese Slater of Denver CO and Luke and Graham Slater of Lafayette, CO; one niece, Lynnea (Bruce) Young of Milo, IA; and two nephews, Steve (Sue) Bateman of Dubuque, IA and David (Cindy) Bateman of Lake Winnebago, MO.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Family and friends will meet for a Memorial Gathering and Ceremony at Duane's much-loved First Presbyterian Church, 321 South 7th St., Springfield. The Gathering to remember and celebrate Duane's life will take place from 10:00 until 10:45a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. This will be followed by a Memorial Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Susan Phillips officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian's Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry—a cause that was always close to Duane's heart.
The family of Duane Earl Slater is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020