Duane Keith Ladage
Duane Keith Ladage 1955 - 2020
Loami, IL—Duane Keith Ladage, 65 of Loami passed into the Eternal on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born July 27, 1955 in Springfield, IL. He was the son of Orville and Dorothy Kochman Ladage. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Diane.
Duane married Terri Denham on June 4, 2005 in the Smokey Mountains.
Duane was an Architect for the State of Illinois for over 20 years. He was also a member of the AMA, HOG Chapter, A.B.A.T.E., NRA (Lifetime Member), Left Handers Gun Club, and the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Duane was a beloved husband, son, father, and papa. He was a devoted Christian, an avid Cardinals fan, motorcyclist, gun enthusiast, and nature lover.
Surviving are his wife, Terri; one daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Schlau of Schaumburg; two step-daughters, Laura (Travis) Halstead of Dwight and Lisa (Ryan) Offermann of Bourbonnais; six grandchildren; mother, Dorothy of Chatham; three siblings, Daryl Ladage, Lori (Don) Ruyle, and Dan (Kelli) Ladage; several nieces and nephews, and a very large family.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Per CDC regulations and Governor's mandate only 80 people will be allowed in the building at a time and masks are required.
Visitation will be from 1pm till time of memorial service at 3pm, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1201 W. Jackson St., Auburn, IL with Rev. Martin Kaufmann officiating.
If you would like to attend the services virtually, they will be available on YouTube. The church's channel is Trinity Lutheran Auburn, IL.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
NOV
4
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
