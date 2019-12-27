|
Dustin A. Mack 1981 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Chatham – Dustin A. Mack, 38, passed away at 4:15 P.M. Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence in Chatham, IL.
Dustin was born March 29, 1981 in Springfield, IL a son to Richard M. Mack & Shelia A. (Mack) – Wisnasky.
Dustin was a 1999 graduate of Auburn High School where he enjoyed playing basketball, football and running track. He worked as a Technician in the Heating and Air Conditioning Industry, where he was set to take over the Mack's family business. Dustin loved nice cars and jewelry and took pride in his enormous shoe collection. Dustin loved his children, family and and friends very much!
Dustin was the oldest of 3 children. Outwardly, Dusty looked like he had it all: confidence, athletic ability, height, beautiful blue eyes, broad smile and the ability to engage and forge a relationship with anyone. Inwardly, Dustin was fighting his own battle with mental illness. We loved Dustin with all of our hearts, but we now know that was not enough to fight mental illness alone, he turned to self medication.
This note is not an attempt to assign blame for Dustin's death. We write this obituary in the hope that it may provide an insight to those that need to change their behavior, one day at a time.
Dustin could never be completely honest about the trouble he was in, but his love for his son and daughter became a lifeline over the past few years. He recently completed drug rehab, but the craving that comes from true addiction was more then he could overcome.
This note is a simple reminder to anyone struggling, that there are people who love you, with everything they have no matter what you do - don't be afraid, ashamed or scared to ask for help. Dustin had been attending Chatham Baptist Church where he found God. Dusty is finally at peace. We will forever miss your since of humor, your knack for telling stories, your love of cars, your impeccable taste for only the BEST, and your rhythm on the dance floor.
Goodbye Dustin, you will be missed by so many, we love you and miss you so much!!!
Surviving Dustin are his parents; father, Richard Mack of Nilwood,IL, mother, Shelia Mack-Wisnasky of Springfield, his son, Sebastian A. Mack of Chatham, IL; his daughter, Briella L. Mack of Springfield, IL; brother, Dustin Speaks of Sylvester, TX; sisters, Amber R. (Nick) Bearss of Rochester, IL, Jenna M. (Wade) Mack-Stubbs of Springfield, IL; grandmother, Beverly B. Bailey of Springfield, IL; 2 nieces, 2 nephews and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Calvert & Ferry Funeral Home in Auburn, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11:30 A.M. Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Funeral Home in Auburn, IL, with the Rev. John Huxtable officiating.
Memorials may be made to the children of Dustin Mack. Interment will be in Union Chapel Cemetery, Girard, IL. To leave a comment for the family please visit: www.calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019