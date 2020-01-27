|
|
Dwayne Hull 1962 - 2020
Taylorville, IL—Dwayne Hull 57, departed this life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his residence in Taylorville, IL. Dwayne was born August 20, 1962 in Chicago, IL the son of Cora Lee Tillman and Carson D. Hull.
Funeral Services Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor Steve Robinson Officiating.
Visitation: 9am-10am
Service: 10am-11am
Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020