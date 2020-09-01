Dwayne "Dewey" Rebbe 1961 - 2020
Jefferson City, MO—Dwayne "Dewey" Rebbe, 58, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born on October 26, 1961 in Springfield, Illinois; a son of the late James and Norma (Godbey) Rebbe. He was united in marriage to Sebastian Parker, March 23, 2013, in Reserve, New Mexico.
He was a 1979 graduate of PORTA High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Forestry from Southern Illinois University. Dewey proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1982 through 1986. Soon after he began working for the U.S. Forest Service as a Wild Land Fire Fighter and retired as the Superintendent of the Gila Hot Shots in New Mexico. He was a firearms enthusiast, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, especially without a helmet, and spending time at the local American Legion. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, sudoku puzzles, playing pitch, watching the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Bears, and wearing his bib overalls. Dewey gave the gift of life through organ donation. He will be greatly missed by all.
Dewey is survived by his beloved wife; Sebastian Parker; step-daughter: Sarah Zula Parker; brothers: James M. Rebbe and Keith E. Rebbe; sister: Nancy J. Luckey (Louis); mother-in-law: Lloyd Parker; and grandson: Sterling George Traeger.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in his hometown of Petersburg, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that expressions of sympathy be made to American Legion Post 0082, PO Box 482, Reserve, New Mexico 87830.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com
.