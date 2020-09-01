1/1
Dwayne "Dewey" Rebbe
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne "Dewey" Rebbe 1961 - 2020
Jefferson City, MO—Dwayne "Dewey" Rebbe, 58, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born on October 26, 1961 in Springfield, Illinois; a son of the late James and Norma (Godbey) Rebbe. He was united in marriage to Sebastian Parker, March 23, 2013, in Reserve, New Mexico.
He was a 1979 graduate of PORTA High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Forestry from Southern Illinois University. Dewey proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp from 1982 through 1986. Soon after he began working for the U.S. Forest Service as a Wild Land Fire Fighter and retired as the Superintendent of the Gila Hot Shots in New Mexico. He was a firearms enthusiast, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, especially without a helmet, and spending time at the local American Legion. He also enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, sudoku puzzles, playing pitch, watching the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Bears, and wearing his bib overalls. Dewey gave the gift of life through organ donation. He will be greatly missed by all.
Dewey is survived by his beloved wife; Sebastian Parker; step-daughter: Sarah Zula Parker; brothers: James M. Rebbe and Keith E. Rebbe; sister: Nancy J. Luckey (Louis); mother-in-law: Lloyd Parker; and grandson: Sterling George Traeger.
Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in his hometown of Petersburg, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that expressions of sympathy be made to American Legion Post 0082, PO Box 482, Reserve, New Mexico 87830.
Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOUSER-MILLARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
2613 WEST MAIN STREET
JEFFERSON CITY, MO 65109
(573) 636-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HOUSER-MILLARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved