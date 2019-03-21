|
|
Dwight D. "DD" Davis 2019
Riverton, IL—Dwight D. "DD" Davis, age 77 of Riverton, formerly of Edinburg and Pawnee, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.
He was a former funeral director and owner of Davis Memorial Homes in Edinburg and Pawnee.
Funeral services will be held, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Edinburg, IL. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 at the funeral Home.
Surviving are his son, Lincoln T. (Wendy) Davis of Mansfield, TX; two granddaughters; nephews, Brent M. Davis and Shawn L. Davis of Carlinville.
Memorials are to the Blueville Masonic Lodge or Edinburg Cemetery.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019