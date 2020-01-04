|
Dwight Otis Anderson 1932 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Dwight Otis Anderson, 87, of Springfield, formerly of Danville, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence.
Dwight was born on March 7, 1932, the son of James and Hazel (Lemon) Anderson. He married Helen Funderburk in 1955 in Tallula; she preceded him in death.
Dwight enjoyed building houses, planting trees, and loved to keep work and keep himself busy. He was an avid coffee drinker and collector of many things.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, James Dwight Jasmon –Anderson and Richard Eugene Jasmon-Anderson; siblings, Dorthy, Maynard, Viola Alice "Bill", Betty, Peg, and Jean.
He is survived by his three daughters, Debra Hawpetoss, Darlene Anderson and Lynda Anderson; grandchildren, Phillip (Jaclynn) Hawpetoss, Madeline (Tanner) Van Huss, Shane (Jamie Stroh) Larson, Crystal Jasmon-Brockman and Michael (Amy) Jasmon; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one sister, Pat; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester.
Memorials may be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation.
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E. Main St. Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
Visit our online obituary at www.parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020