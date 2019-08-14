|
|
E. Edward Crabtree, Jr. 1938 - 2019
Decatur, IL—
E. Edward Crabtree, Jr., 81, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 17 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 16, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maroa Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Macon Resources.
Edward was born April 22, 1938, in Danville, IL, son of E. Edward Sr. and Mabel (Pyle) Crabtree. He married Margaret Baldwin on February 3, 1958 and she preceded him in death January 1, 1966. He later married Charlotte Parker on April 18, 1970.
