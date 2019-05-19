|
E. Marlene Carnduff 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—E. Marlene Carnduff, 84, of Springfield died at 11:20 am, on Friday May 17, 2019 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village. She was born April 29, 1935 in Springfield to George and Emma (Stubbs) Graham. She married Charles E. Carnduff on June 29, 1974 and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2005.
Marlene is survived by cousins Wymond (Robin) Stubbs of Springfield and Marnie Garrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Robert Graham and her beloved dog, Fonzie.
Marlene was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield. She was employed with Franklin Life as part of the management team retiring after many years of service. She was very artistic, was a painter and enjoyed crafts.
Visitation: 4-6 pm, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield.
Private burial will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2019