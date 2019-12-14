|
E. Paul Brehm 1938 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—E. Paul Brehm, 81, of New Berlin died at 2:56 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Heritage Health. He was born on December 7, 1938 in Springfield, to William F. and Esta C. (Wenneborg) Brehm. He married his high school sweetheart, Janet Glasgow, on June 14, 1958, and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Allen (Bethanie) Brehm of New Berlin and Kevin Brehm of New Berlin; three grandchildren, Courtney (Luke) Dzierwa, Karen (Joshua) Dennis, and Peyton Brehm; six great-grandchildren, Bailey, Allison and Lucas Dzierwa, Brock, Natalie and Chad Dennis and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judith Balsters and a very special aunt, Elizabeth F. Brehm.
Paul was a lifelong resident of New Berlin where he made a career in farming. He retired from the farm in 2000 at which time he took up the craft of woodworking. He was a Charter member of the Knights of Columbus 4372 in New Berlin and served on several farm related boards. He also served in the Illinois Army National Guard.
Per Paul's wishes, no services will be held at this time. Paul's family will host a Celebration of Life at the Knights of Columbus 4372 in New Berlin, IL at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Knights of Columbus 4372 in New Berlin.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019