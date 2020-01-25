Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
4372--715 E Illinois St
New Berlin, IL
E. Paul Brehm


1938 - 2019
E. Paul Brehm Obituary
E. Paul Brehm 1938 - 2019
New Berlin, IL—E. Paul Brehm, 81, of New Berlin passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Paul's family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Paul's Life to be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, please see the details below. There will be a silent auction consisting of items Paul handcrafted and half of the proceeds will be donated to the Knights of Columbus 4372. Please visit staabfamily.com to view Paul's full obituary.
Celebration of Life: 2 – 5 pm, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Knights of Columbus 4372--715 E Illinois St, New Berlin, IL 62670.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Knights of Columbus 4372 in New Berlin.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
