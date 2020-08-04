Earl Eugene Taylor 1929 - 2020Mt. Sterling, IL—Earl Eugene Taylor, 91, passed away Saturday, August 2, 2020, at Heritage Health – Mt. Sterling.He was born February 27, 1929, to William and Ruth (Joslyn) Taylor. He married Shirley Batchelor on June 10, 1949, in Buffalo Hart. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Kenneth; and brothers, George and Reuben.Earl worked as a machinist at Sangamo Electric. He enjoyed growing flowers and house plants.He is survived by his children, William Taylor (partner, Emily Johnson) and Beverly Seitz (partner, Gary Anderson); 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Private graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.