Earl Eugene Taylor
1929 - 2020
Mt. Sterling, IL—Earl Eugene Taylor, 91, passed away Saturday, August 2, 2020, at Heritage Health – Mt. Sterling.
He was born February 27, 1929, to William and Ruth (Joslyn) Taylor. He married Shirley Batchelor on June 10, 1949, in Buffalo Hart. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; son, Kenneth; and brothers, George and Reuben.
Earl worked as a machinist at Sangamo Electric. He enjoyed growing flowers and house plants.
He is survived by his children, William Taylor (partner, Emily Johnson) and Beverly Seitz (partner, Gary Anderson); 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home
437 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 525-1500
