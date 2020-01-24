|
Earl K. Skinner 1936 - 2020
Girard, IL—Earl K. Skinner, 83 of Girard, passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday 10:00am, at the funeral home.
Burial in Girard Cemetery.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Keila Jackson of Girard, IL, daughter, Lily Barker of Girard IL, daughter, Brenda Lowe of Columbia, MO, son, Raymond Skinner of Auburn, IL, son, Brian Skinner of Thayer, IL, 10 grandchildren & 22 great grandchildren and brother, Bill Skinner of Sedalia, MO.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020