Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
(217) 627-2126
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Skinner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl K. Skinner


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl K. Skinner Obituary
Earl K. Skinner 1936 - 2020
Girard, IL—Earl K. Skinner, 83 of Girard, passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, 1:00 to 3:00 pm at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday 10:00am, at the funeral home.
Burial in Girard Cemetery.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Keila Jackson of Girard, IL, daughter, Lily Barker of Girard IL, daughter, Brenda Lowe of Columbia, MO, son, Raymond Skinner of Auburn, IL, son, Brian Skinner of Thayer, IL, 10 grandchildren & 22 great grandchildren and brother, Bill Skinner of Sedalia, MO.
Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.
Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -