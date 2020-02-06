Home

Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:45 AM
Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL
Burial
Following Services
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Earl "Glen" Moreland


1936 - 2020
Earl "Glen" Moreland Obituary
Earl "Glen" Moreland 1936 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Earl "Glen" Moreland, 83, of Springfield, IL passed away at his home on February 2, 2020.
Glen was born on August 8, 1936 in Ramsey, IL the son of Earl Moreland and Dorothy (Harris) Moreland. Dorothy later re-married Russell Maroney, who treated Glen as a son of his own.
In his younger years, Glen was very involved in the 4H Livestock Program, and also worked for the US Postal Service in Hillsboro, IL.
He joined the United States Air Force in 1957 and served until 1963. After the Air Force, Glen joined the Air National Guard and worked for IDOT, retiring from both after 25+ years of service.
Glen married his wife Judy on May 23, 1965 at 3rd Presbyterian Church in Springfield under Rev. Hildebrandt officiating.
He loved coaching his kids' sports teams, bowling, Fighting Illini Basketball, and the Chicago Cubs.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and step father, as well as his daughter, Tamara Hartman; and a brother-in-law, Jim Hefley.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; son Glen (Rochelle) Moreland, son Raymond (Andrea) Moreland; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Anna Lou Hefley, sister, Nancy Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:30am and go until the time of the funeral service at 10:45am. Military Honors will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
Pastor John Shear of 3rd Presbyterian Church in Springfield will be officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
