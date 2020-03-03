|
|
Earl Wesley McGee, Sr. 1942 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Earl Wesley McGee, Sr., 77, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 29, 1942, in Denver, CO, to John W. and Bonnie Mae (Copeland) McGee. He married Wanda Ann Campbell on June 12, 1960 and she preceded him in death on January 21, 1993.
Also preceding him in death are his parents.
Survivors include significant other, Janet Hutmacher; two daughters, Pammy Sue McGee of Rochester and April Mae McGee of Spaulding; one son, Earl Wesley (Jill) McGee, Jr. of Springfield; eight grandchildren; Jason McGee, Jessica (Josh) Behl, Greg McGee, Michelle Cisco, Bobbi Lowe, Billie Fifer, Shaun McGee, Earl Wesley (Alyssa) McGee III, and Katilyn McGee; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Sharon) McGee of Sun City, AZ; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Earl was a resident of Springfield for most of his life where he worked for Ed Williams Masonry and Scully's Construction, among others, as a laborer for over 30 years. He loved to bowl (winning over 51 trophies), playing slot machines, and music, especially Elvis Presley.
Earl was also a United States Veteran, serving in the Air Force Reserve.
Visitation: 10-12:30 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12:30 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home -Springfield with Pastor Shawn Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Art Association or the .
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020