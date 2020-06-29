Eddie DeWayne Shannon 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eddie DeWayne Shannon, 60, was born on December 12, 1959 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the union of Eddie Shannon and Dorothy Shannon. He departed this life on June 20, 2020 in the comforts of his home.
Viewing Services Thursday July 2, 2020; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703; 10:00am-12:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. Everyone must wear a Mask Please.
Springfield, IL—Eddie DeWayne Shannon, 60, was born on December 12, 1959 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the union of Eddie Shannon and Dorothy Shannon. He departed this life on June 20, 2020 in the comforts of his home.
Viewing Services Thursday July 2, 2020; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703; 10:00am-12:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. Everyone must wear a Mask Please.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.