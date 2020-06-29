Eddie DeWayne Shannon
1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Eddie DeWayne Shannon, 60, was born on December 12, 1959 in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the union of Eddie Shannon and Dorothy Shannon. He departed this life on June 20, 2020 in the comforts of his home.
Viewing Services Thursday July 2, 2020; Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703; 10:00am-12:00pm.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. Everyone must wear a Mask Please.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Funeral service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
JUL
2
Interment
01:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

11 entries
June 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering our loved one today and always.
Shantana Cullum
Family
June 27, 2020
Enjoy your last ride, my brother, until we meet again. Love ya'
John Wilson
Brother
June 25, 2020
Let not your heart be troubled; ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Fathers house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. His mansion is ready Eddie just moved to a new house. R.I.P.
Peggy Shannon
Friend
June 24, 2020
RIP
Faye Young
Family
June 24, 2020
My condolences to the family uncle Eddie will always live on luv u all
Eddie Williams
Family
June 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LISA RUSH
June 24, 2020
frank watts
Friend
June 23, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Rachel. Many memories of Eddie popping into the office to say hello to your fellow workers when he came to pick you up. He was so likable and always put a smile on my face.
Suzanne Broughton
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra Shannon
Family
June 22, 2020
I worked with Eddie at Springfield Urban League years, ago. He was a real down to earth kind of guy. He kept a smile on his face and I enjoyed being his friend. He truly will be missed. Rest in heaven, Eddie.... My condolences goes out to his family..
Geraldine Morgan
Friend
June 22, 2020
I'm gonna miss you baby!! I'll love you always!!
Rachel Shannon
Spouse
