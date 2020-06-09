Eddie H. Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie H. Harris
Taylorville, IL - Eddie H. Harris, 71, formerly of Taylorville, IL passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence. Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)824-3311

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville
202 W Franklin St.
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-3311
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved