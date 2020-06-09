Eddie H. Harris
Taylorville, IL - Eddie H. Harris, 71, formerly of Taylorville, IL passed on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence. Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home in Taylorville, is in charge of arrangements. (217)824-3311
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.