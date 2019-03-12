|
|
Eddy Fisher 1962 - 2019
Springfield, IL—James E. "Eddy" Fisher, 57, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. Born in Vincennes, IN, he is son of James Joe and Virginia (Miller) Fisher. He married Carole Beck on May 11, 1985.
He is survived by his wife, Carole and his pride and joy, his son, Martin Fisher, his parents and brother, Brian (Tammie) Fisher. The entire Beck clan, including numerous nieces and nephews, who all love him dearly, will miss him at Sunday Funday.
Eddy was a resident of Springfield most of his life. He earned a Masters Degree in Business Administration from SSU. He retired in 2017 as a fiscal officer from the State of Illinois Department of Natural Resources but returned for contractual work in retirement. He loved to golf, fish and hunt. His financial skills were well used as Treasurer of the Blue Ridge Club, P.E.R. of the Elks Lodge 158 and a member of Little Flower Men's Club. Boiler Up! Go Purdue!
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield, where the Elks Lodge 158 will have their Funeral Ceremony at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass: 10 am at Church of the Little Flower. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Eddy ran the Elks Lodge 158 Christmas Basket Program for years and would appreciate memorial contributions there.
Eddy was Father to one but Dad to many. He was passionate about his family and friends and loved by all who knew him.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019