Edith Anne Hooper 1943 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Edith Anne Hooper, 77, of Springfield died at 3:10 am, Friday, May 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born April 22, 1943 in Springfield, IL to Edward and Edith Marie (Schewe) Sauer. She married Owassa "Lee" Hooper and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2011.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Andy Hooper.
She is survived by a daughter, Leeann (Robert) Reese of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Ryan and Kaylee Reese, Jason, Josh, Michael, Ashley, Zachary and Drew Hooper; two great grandchildren, Brady and Easton; one sister, Clara Wright and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Edith enjoyed playing cards with her family and trying her luck at the slot machines. She was known for her homemade candy.
She retired from the State of Illinois where she worked as an accountant.
Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association.
CDC protocol shall be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 3 to May 4, 2020