Edith "Edie" L. McCormick 1934 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Edith "Edie" L. McCormick, 85, of Springfield, died at 3:10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Memorial Hospice at Heritage Health.

Edie was born on February 13, 1934 in Springfield, the daughter of Edward and Verna J. Ziegler Zimmerman. She married Joseph E. McCormick, Jr. in Springfield in 1962; he preceded her in death on April 18, 2003.

Edie retired from CWLP, where she was a data entry specialist. She loved music, gardening, playing cards, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Blackhawks.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kelly A. Ford; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Zimmerman.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa "Terri" (James) McKenna, JoEllyn High (Roy Franklin), both of Springfield and Debbie Anderson of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles (Marggie) Zimmerman and Melvin Zimmerman, both of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019