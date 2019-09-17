|
Edith L. Nolting 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Edith L. Nolting, 84, of Springfield died at 12:38 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Regency. She was born on July 18, 1935 in Oakford, IL to John and Dora (Towery) Pratt. She married Ernest Nolting on December 26, 1953 and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2000.
She is survived by three sons, Allen (Cindy) Nolting of Springfield, Kenneth (Jan) Nolting of Clinton and Robert (Teresa) Nolting of Springfield; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one sister, Myrtis McClure of Port Byron, IL; three brothers, Ronald (Pam) Pratt of Havana, Danny (Linda) Pratt of Bath and Stanley Pratt of Havana and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Ralph; three sisters and four brothers.
Edith worked at Mel-O-Cream and also was an in home day care provider for over 30 years.
Visitation: 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Bennie Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Petersburg.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the building funds of Eastview Baptist Church or Springfield Southern Baptist Church.
