Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Rose Hill Cemetery
Petersburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Nolting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith L. Nolting


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith L. Nolting Obituary
Edith L. Nolting 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Edith L. Nolting, 84, of Springfield died at 12:38 pm, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Regency. She was born on July 18, 1935 in Oakford, IL to John and Dora (Towery) Pratt. She married Ernest Nolting on December 26, 1953 and he preceded her in death on January 22, 2000.
She is survived by three sons, Allen (Cindy) Nolting of Springfield, Kenneth (Jan) Nolting of Clinton and Robert (Teresa) Nolting of Springfield; ten grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one sister, Myrtis McClure of Port Byron, IL; three brothers, Ronald (Pam) Pratt of Havana, Danny (Linda) Pratt of Bath and Stanley Pratt of Havana and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Ralph; three sisters and four brothers.
Edith worked at Mel-O-Cream and also was an in home day care provider for over 30 years.
Visitation: 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Bennie Fisher officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Petersburg.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the building funds of Eastview Baptist Church or Springfield Southern Baptist Church.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now