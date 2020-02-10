|
Edith Pride 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Edith "Dolly" Pride, 89, of Springfield, peacefully passed away on February 8, 2020 with her family by her side. Edith was born in Decatur, IL. on March 20, 1930, to BB and Helen Burgess who preceded her in death. Edith married Jesse M. Pride in 1949, and they had three children, Kathy, Sharon, and Linda. Jesse preceded her in death. Linda, her youngest daughter, also preceded her in death in 2003. Surviving are her two children, Kathy Bang of Springfield, IL. and Sharon Hadsell of Annapolis, MD., grandchildren Grant Hadsell of Annapolis, and Kelsey Shaw-Boyd (Todd) of Tavares, FL., great grandchildren Chloe and Lydia, also of Tavares, sister; Barb Koch, and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Edith worked for the State of Illinois most of her life, first for Department of Mental Health, and then 30+ years in the Dean's office at SIU. After retiring from the State, She worked as a screener at Capitol Airport. Edith was a 50+ year member of Island Bay Yacht Club, where her husband and daughters sailed every week. She was also a 50+ year member of Woodside Methodist Church (later Cotton Hill Methodist Church). Edith enjoyed crocheting, traveling, baking, crossword puzzles, shopping, and doting on her family which included her dog, April.
A short visitation will be held from 1:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 1:30pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Cotton Hill Methodist, Church 5931 N. Cotton Hill Road, with Pastor Zoila Marty officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League.
Wilson Park Funeral Home in Rochester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at Parkfuneralhomesinc.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020