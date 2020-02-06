Home

Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
(217) 636-8212
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Mott & Henning Funeral Home
206 N Main
Athens, IL 62613
Edmond Cline


1929 - 2020
Edmond Cline Obituary
Edmond Cline 1929 - 2020
Williamsville, IL—Edmond "Foozy" Cline, age 90, of Williamsville, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Ramsey, Illinois on July 24, 1929.
Edmond married Marion Sherrock Gaddie on May 2, 1964.
Edmond is survived by his wife, Marion Cline; a daughter, Lisa (husband Howie) Nichols; a son, Rick (wife Diane) Gaddie; and five cherished grandchildren, Chelsea (Jeff) Drissell, Tyler Nichols, Kaylee Nichols, Shania Gaddie, and Ryleigh Gaddie.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth; and brother, Harold "Donnie" Carlisle.
Edmond retired from General Telephone Company as a supervisor after 34 years of service.
He proudly served in the U.S Army from 1951 until 1953.
Edmond was a lifetime member of the and the American Legion.
Visitation for Edmond will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of funeral services at 12:00 PM at Mott & Henning Funeral Home in Athens, with Rev. Shane Sims officiating. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
Memorials can be made to the Williamsville United Methodist Church.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Cline family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
