Edmund Clayton "Butch" Fox 1944 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Edmund "Butch" C. Fox passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Through his long illness he never lost his sense of humor. Always the loving, caring and honest person, he will forever be missed.
Butch was born in Richland Center, WI to Edmund T. Fox and Maxine (Hewitt) Fox. He married Monika Ertl in 1968 and she passed in 2006. Of that marriage they had two daughters: Lisa Truax (partner, Karen Cundiff) and Tina Wendling, both of Sherman.
He met his current wife, Kathleen Hatton in April of 2009. They married in November of 2013.
Butch was born into a family of harness racers. He started grooming horses at the age of five. By the time he was sixteen he found himself racing the circuit.
Butch attended St. Joseph Grade School. As an Altar boy at St. Joseph Church the priest fondly gave Butch his nickname, coinciding with the haircuts of the time. He was a member of St. John Vianney Church in Sherman.
He attended Cathedral High School and was in the first graduating class of Griffin High School. Because of being involved with the horses the only sport he could play was basketball, much to the dismay of the football coach who never gave up trying to recruit him.
He then went on to manage the Marsh Stud Farm for Larry Marsh in LeRoy, IL. From there he came to Sherman to manage the Old Bunn Estate. At this time it was another stud breeding farm owned by John Cisna. Cisna eventually sold the farm to Dr. and Mrs. John Walker of Walker Standardbred Farm. Butch stayed on and managed the farm for a combined thirty-five years until his retirement in October of 2013.
He also served as treasurer for the Illinois Standardbred Owners and Breeders Association, Inc. (ISOBA) for thirty-five years, as well as managing the paddocks at the IL State Fair for a number of years.
His favorite hobbies were landscaping and carpentry. He was excellent at making cabinets, tables, book shelves, and whatever he set his mind to.
Butch is also survived by a step-son, Richard (Davina) Hatton, Jr. of Concordia, MO, grandchildren Kristy (Brian) Kutzora, Ryan (Mikayla) Truax, Shelby and Erin Truax, Austin Fox, Paige and Nate Wendling, Zachary Hatton, Savannah and Sloan Noble Hatton, great grandchildren: Adeline Kutzora and Hayden Truax, and one cousin, Marsha Pearson of River Falls, WI.
Visitation: 10 – 11 am, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Sherman with Reverend George Nellikunnel officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edmund Clayton Fox Memorial Fund.
CDC COVID-19 protocol will be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 20 to May 21, 2020