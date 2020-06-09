Edna E. Kienzler
1921 - 2020
Edna E. Kienzler 1921 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Edna E. Kienzler, 98, of Springfield died at 10:17 pm, Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the Illinois Presbyterian Home. She was born October 19, 1921 in Springfield, to Gustave and Elizabeth (Kloppenburg) Kienzler.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including, John (Patricia) Kienzler of Springfield; Sr. Susan Marie Kienzler OSU of St. Louis, Judy (Ken) Eckstein of Metamora, IL, Dorothy (Mike) Cadwell of Chatham, IL, Tom (Rita) Kienzler of Springfield, Joyce (Curt) Vyncke of Holland, MI, Joanne (Thomas) Van Leer of Sherman, Sharon (Kevin) Gleason of Carmel, IN, Kathy (Steve) Galat of Bolling Green, KY, Ken (Marqeta) Kienzler of Williamsville, Mary Beth (Ray) Roland of Springfield, Pat (Don) Graham of Springfield, Greg (Carleen) Kienzler of Springfield, Larry (Jody) Kienzler of Springfield, and Nancy (Ron) Kotowski of Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sr. Marie Louise Kienzler and two brothers, Richard P. and Louis J. Kienzler.
Edna was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. She also had been active in the Blessed Sacrament Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the St. Louise de Marillac guild, St. John's Samaritans. Edna volunteered for over 25 years at the Catholic Charity Eye Clinic. She was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and Brown's Business College. She retired after 21 years of service from the Fleischli Medical Group as Business Manager.
Private services will be held. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Presbyterian Home.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
