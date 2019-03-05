Home

Services
Stults-Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home
201 North Main Street
Palmyra, IL 62674
(217) 436-2214
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stults-Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home
201 North Main Street
Palmyra, IL 62674
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Stults-Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home
201 North Main Street
Palmyra, IL 62674
Edna Keeney


1930 - 2019
Edna Keeney Obituary
Edna Keeney 1930 - 2019
Palmyra, IL—Edna Keeney, age 89, of rural Palmyra, Il. died at 2:44 a.m. on Thursday,(February 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Il.
She was born on February 13, 1930, in rural Loami, Il. a daughter of John Frederick and Ruth Adelia (Frantz) Schramm.
She married Paul E. Keeney on January 22, 1950 in Waverly, Il. and he preceded her in death on December 26, 2002.
Surviving are her sons, Mark Eugene, wife Mary Francis of Scottville, IL., Douglas Frederick, friend Monica, Vallejo, CA. and Jeffrey Allen, wife Julie from Fort Meyers, FL.; grandchildren, Amber (Keeney) Moorman and husband Ralph of Sheridan, IN, Chad Eugene Keeney of Carlinville, Il., Jenna (Keeney) Strange and husband Caleb of Oakland, CA., Brian Keeney and friend Maricela Gonzalez of San Pablo, CA. and Hannah (Keeney) Meyer and husband Cody of St. Louis, MO.; great-granddaughters, Leah and Ashlyn Moorman, children of Amber & Ralph Moorman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a brother, Albert Schramm.
Edna enjoyed gardening, playing piano and singing in church. She also volunteered at Silver Strands and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra, Il. with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the chapel. Memorials may be made to Silver Strands, Northwestern Rescue Squad or Scottville Christian Church c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com. Her family is grateful to everyone who has lovingly cared for Edna the past few years. A meal for family and friends will be held following the services at the Scottville Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
