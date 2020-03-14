|
Edna M. Carnahan 1917 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Edna M. Carnahan, 102, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Villa Health Care East in Sherman. She was born on November 17, 1917 in Ashland, IL to Clarence and Etta Bell (Davis) Glick and they preceded her in death. She married Kenneth E. Carnahan on May 21, 1950 and he preceded her in death on April 19, 1997.
Also preceding her in death are one daughter, Shirley Shaw, one sister, Alice Fulton and one brother, Robert Glick.
She is survived by two grandchildren: Kenneth D. (Joy) Shaw of Edwardsville and Lynette E. (Shane) Clontz of Springfield and one great-granddaughter, Samantha R. (Greg) Kistner of St. Louis.
Edna was a member of Elm Street Christian Church. She worked at Sangamo Electric throughout WWII and beyond, retiring after many years of service. She was a member of the local AARP, Home Extension, loved taking bus trips and sometimes was the tour guide. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Visitation: 11-12 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 12 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Justin Everson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elm Street Christian Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020