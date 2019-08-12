The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Edris L. Fafoglia


1934 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Edris L. Fafoglia, 84, of Chatham, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. Private ceremonies will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences and to view the complete obituary.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
