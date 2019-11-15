The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Edward A. "Ed" Moats

Edward A. "Ed" Moats Obituary
Edward A. "Ed" Moats 1938 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Edward A. "Ed" Moats, 81, of Springfield, died at 4:47 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Ed was born on August 23, 1938.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, John, James, Robert, Brian, and Tammie; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A graveside ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
