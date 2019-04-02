Edward E. Egnot 1938 - 2019

Spaulding , IL—Edward E. Egnot, 81, of Spaulding, passed away at 9:38 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Edward was born on January 6, 1938 in Springfield, the son of Benjamin and Anna Paulauskis Egnot. He married Carol Cain on November 9, 1957 in Springfield.

Edward was employed by IDOT for over 35 years, retiring in 1991. In his spare time, he had a passion for fishing and constructing homes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Velma Egnot; and brother and sister-in-law, Benny, Jr. and Shirley Egnot.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Egnot of Spaulding; son, Ed (Teri) Egnot II of Liberty, IL; daughter, Linda Pappas of Spaulding; grandson, Derek (Aaron) Pappas of Arizona; sister, Sharon (Ted) Ritter of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center. Per Ed's wishes, no ceremonies will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or M.A.D.D., Illinois Affiliate, 2070 West Monroe, Suite B, Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019