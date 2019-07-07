Home

Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Auburn, IL
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Auburn, IL
Edward E. Seifert


1934 - 2019
Edward E. Seifert Obituary
Edward E. Seifert 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Edward E. Seifert, 84 of Springfield, formerly of Auburn, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 2, 1934 in Springfield, IL the son of Walter and Henricke Helmerichs Seifert. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Traci Carlson, a brother, Richard and step-mother, Ruth.
Ed married Betty A. Jeffers on May 18, 1996.
Ed served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He was a life long farmer and was a member of several farming organizations.
Surviving are his wife, Betty; one son, Tim (Roxy) Seifert; four grandchildren, Lauren Yearwood, Tyler Ferguson, Jorden Heaton, and Weston Seifert; four great grandchildren; and several nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. till 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. Services will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Richard R. Harre officiating. Burial will be in Auburn Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Auburn V.F.W. and American Legion.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church for Lutheran Early Response Team or Comfort Dog.
Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 8 to July 9, 2019
