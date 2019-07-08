|
Edward Eugene Ray 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Edward Eugene Ray, 80, of Springfield, passed away on July 4, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born on October 4, 1938 in Springfield to Edward A. and Evelyn Marie Daley. Edward married Carolyn L. Henecke in Springfield in 1959 and she preceded him in death on June 24, 2012.
Mr. Ray is survived by two sons: Edward Ray of Carlinville and Timmothy Ray of Springfield, four foster children: Margaret, Lindsay, Eddie Gene and Linda Louise Ray Cleghorn, eight grandchildren, one sister Patty Ozimok and one brother Louie Ray. He was preceded in death by one daughter Elizabeth, one granddaughter and one brother Ronald Ray.
Edward was a US Marine Corp Veteran and a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. He worked as an Iron Worker with Local #46 retiring in 1998. He enjoyed radio controlled planes, helicopters, camping and boating.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday July 12, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the time of service Friday at Bisch and Son. A celebration of life gathering will immediately follow the memorial service and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
