|
|
Edward "Ed" Finley 1962 - 2019
Nokomis, IL—Edward "Ed" Finley, 57, of Nokomis died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 3:00 AM at his home surrounded by his family.
Ed was born in Decatur on August 5, 1962 to Jacqueline (Middleton) and Grant Finley. Ed attended and graduated from Nokomis High School. He married Kathryn DeWerff on May 8, 1981 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Nokomis. Ed was employed as a Security Guard with SIU School of Medicine in Springfield and was a member of Teamster's Local 916.
In addition to his wife and parents, Ed is survived by his daughters Sarah Ann Finley (Stephen Rosie) of Atlanta, Illinois and Emily Sue Finley (Ryan Levenchuck) of Mattoon,Illinois and grandchildren Alex Letterle, Braydon Letterlee, Jamison Galvin, Regina Ashenbremer, Zoie Ashenbremer and brother Mark (Kim) Finley of Nokomis.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2 PM at Stiehl Dawson Funeral Home in Nokomis with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be held at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019