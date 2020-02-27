|
|
Edward George "Ed" Blissett 1935 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Edward George "Ed" Blissett, 84, of Riverton died at 4:17 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 14, 1935 in Springfield, IL to Glenn and Lela (Ritz) Blissett. He married Betty Joan Hackwith on September 29, 1956 and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2017.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Betty Alexander and Dolores Peel; and two brothers, Glenn "Dick" and Donald "Duck" Blissett.
Survivors include three children, Kim (Don) Kliment of Williamsville, Laura (Steve) Baker of Riverton and Ed (Rhonda) Blissett of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Brad (Chrissy) Szoke, Aimee (Lyle) Craft, Corey (Alea) Baker, Donald (Selma) Kliment, Elizabeth Blissett, Emily (David) Payne, Daniel Blissett, and Courtney (Ben) Haworth; six great-grandchildren and two great-granddaughters on the way; two brothers, Jerry (Connie) Blissett of Riverton and Robert "Gene" (Diane) Blissett of Arizona and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed was a resident of the Springfield and Riverton area all of his life. He enjoyed fishing during his younger days and he also enjoyed gardening. After his wife, Betty, passed away, he loved working on jigsaw puzzles. Ed enjoyed spending Sunday's with his family, especially the grandkids and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Brian Wilmarth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Hospice or the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020