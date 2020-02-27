Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Blissett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward George "Ed" Blissett


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward George "Ed" Blissett Obituary
Edward George "Ed" Blissett 1935 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Edward George "Ed" Blissett, 84, of Riverton died at 4:17 pm, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 14, 1935 in Springfield, IL to Glenn and Lela (Ritz) Blissett. He married Betty Joan Hackwith on September 29, 1956 and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2017.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Betty Alexander and Dolores Peel; and two brothers, Glenn "Dick" and Donald "Duck" Blissett.
Survivors include three children, Kim (Don) Kliment of Williamsville, Laura (Steve) Baker of Riverton and Ed (Rhonda) Blissett of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Brad (Chrissy) Szoke, Aimee (Lyle) Craft, Corey (Alea) Baker, Donald (Selma) Kliment, Elizabeth Blissett, Emily (David) Payne, Daniel Blissett, and Courtney (Ben) Haworth; six great-grandchildren and two great-granddaughters on the way; two brothers, Jerry (Connie) Blissett of Riverton and Robert "Gene" (Diane) Blissett of Arizona and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed was a resident of the Springfield and Riverton area all of his life. He enjoyed fishing during his younger days and he also enjoyed gardening. After his wife, Betty, passed away, he loved working on jigsaw puzzles. Ed enjoyed spending Sunday's with his family, especially the grandkids and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Brian Wilmarth officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS St. John's Hospice or the Animal Protective League.
Share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -