Edward Joseph "Ed" Carrigan
Edward "Ed" Joseph Carrigan 1952 - 2020
New Orleans, LA—With heavy hearts the family of Edward "Ed" Joseph Carrigan, 68, of New Orleans, LA, announces his passing on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Springfield, IL. He was born March 14, 1952, in Springfield, the son of Maurcie "Bud" and Therese M. (Olas) Carrigan, and they preceded him in death.
Ed's childhood friends still talk about the magnificent two-story treehouse complete with tar-paper roof that Ed built in his parents' backyard, as well as playing pool and a few hands of poker in the basement. Ed was a loyal St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. He was also an avid golfer who loved to play at Lincoln Greens. Now his golf bag and shoes will sit idle as Ed has walked off his last green. Besides enjoying golf, Ed was an enthusiastic reader, but now the books at the public library in St. Bernard Parish, LA, will gather a bit more dust. While his pleasures were simple, his generosity loomed large. He had an agreement with his landlord to pay his neighbor's rent if the neighbor, who had fallen on hard times, was unable to pay.
Survivors include four sisters, Mary (Bill) Wheeler, Springfield; Genny DiStasio, St. Louis, MO; Sonja Carrigan, Springfield; Tess (Eric) Fyalka, Springfield; one brother, John (Theresa "Tess") Carrigan, Rochester; one aunt, Cathy Carrigan; one uncle, John E. Carrigan; five nieces, one nephew, and several cousins.
Ed began his management career in Illinois at Jewel Osco, now County Markets. He later moved to Kenosha, WI, where he was a manager at Dairyland Casino before moving to New Orleans. There he accepted a managerial position at the Churchill Downs Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots and Chalmette Fair Grounds OTB Casino.
Visitation: 1-3 PM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1:30 pm, Friday, July 31, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Illinois Food Bank.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 27, 2020
John, my thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. May your brother rest in peace.
John Fleischacker
