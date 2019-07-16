|
Edward L. Reisch 1919 - 2019
Town & Country, MO—Edward Louis Reisch, age 100, passed away at the NHC Health Center in Town & Country, MO on July 15, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Roberta, in 2010.
Ed was born on March 1, 1919 to George Reisch and Alvina Graser Reisch, the fifth of their six children. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1937. Ed served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
On November 9, 1943 Ed was united in marriage to Roberta Knight. Together they raised ten children: Edward, Jr of Madison, WI (Mary Lou); Jim of Honolulu (Janice); Mary of Bloomington, MN (Bill Becker); Roberta of DePere, WI (the late Mike Hoff); Kathryn Ann of Sussex, WI; George of Wildwood, MO (Kathy); Joanne of Holland, MI (Ed Baes); John of High Ridge, MO; Joe of Ava, MO; Jenny of Winter, WI. Ed is further survived by 22 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Ed is the distinguished final brewmaster of Reisch Brewery. He joined Pabst in Milwaukee in 1964. Ed and Bobbi retired to Mountain Home, AR in 1981. He was devoted to his Catholic Faith, the Chicago Cubs, Notre Dame, and the Green Bay Packers.
The family would like to thank all of the health care employees of NHC for their care during Ed's final years.
A service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Springfield, IL on Monday, July 22. Visitation will be at 9:30 with Mass to begin at 10:30. Internment will be at Calvary Cemetery at 2:00. "The song is ended but the melody lingers on." IRVING BERLIN
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 20 to July 21, 2019