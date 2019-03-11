|
|
Edward O. Von Behren 1926 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Edward O. Von Behren, 93, of Chatham and Otter Lake in Palmyra, IL passed away at 4:54 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Ed was born on January 6, 1926 in Springfield, the son of Alfred and Marie (Beckman) Von Behren. He married Mary Kruger on February 4, 1950 and she survives.
Also surviving are seven children; Sherry (Danny) Flatt of Alton, Patricia (Robert) Park of Rochester, James Von Behren of Rochester, Mary (Henry) Trutter of Springfield, Theresa (Tony) Moore of Chatham, Janice (Mike) Isenhour of Pawnee, Don Von Behren of Springfield and one son-in-law, David Neal of Broomfield, CO. Ed and Mary enjoyed their family of 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Linda Neal and Nancy Von Behren; one grandson, Jason Neal and several brothers and sisters.
He worked for and retired from Pillsbury Mills and also owned Von Behren mail service. Ed proudly served our country in the US Army infantry during WWII fighting overseas in the German Black Forest.
He was a devout and active Catholic and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Virden. He was past president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, barbecuing, family get-together's and the beer.
The family will be hosting a Memorial Gathering from 10-11 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Virden with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11 am. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019