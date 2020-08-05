Edward P. "Ed" O'Brien 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Edward P. "Ed" O'Brien, 73 of Springfield, died peacefully at 8:53 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his five cats and his loving friends.
He was born April 9, 1947 in Springfield, Illinois to Edward P. O'Brien, Sr. and Virginia (Davlin) O'Brien.
Ed is survived by many friends and people who loved him. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon K. O'Brien
Ed was a lifelong resident of the Springfield area. He graduated from Griffin High School in 1965 and was also a graduate of Lincoln Land Community College. He retired from State of Illinois Child Support.
Ed was a United States Navy Veteran who served during Vietnam. He was a former Commander of the Navy Club and was also a member of VFW, American Legion, and volunteer and caregiver for the Animal Protective League.
Visitation: 10 – 11 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Chaplain Abraham Mogerman officiating.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
