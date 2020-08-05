1/1
Edward P. "Ed" O'Brien
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward P. "Ed" O'Brien 1947 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Edward P. "Ed" O'Brien, 73 of Springfield, died peacefully at 8:53 pm, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his five cats and his loving friends.
He was born April 9, 1947 in Springfield, Illinois to Edward P. O'Brien, Sr. and Virginia (Davlin) O'Brien.
Ed is survived by many friends and people who loved him. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Sharon K. O'Brien
Ed was a lifelong resident of the Springfield area. He graduated from Griffin High School in 1965 and was also a graduate of Lincoln Land Community College. He retired from State of Illinois Child Support.
Ed was a United States Navy Veteran who served during Vietnam. He was a former Commander of the Navy Club and was also a member of VFW, American Legion, and volunteer and caregiver for the Animal Protective League.
Visitation: 10 – 11 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Chaplain Abraham Mogerman officiating.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved