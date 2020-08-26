Edward P. Phillips, Jr. 1965 - 2020
Pawnee, IL—Edward P. Phillips, Jr., 54, of Pawnee, died at 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. John's Hospital as the result of a motorcycle accident.
Ed was born on November 15, 1965 in Springfield, the son of Edward Sr. and Sharon K. (Sargent) Phillips. He married Nancy A. (Chestnut) Kuykendall on April 29, 2000.
Ed was a graduate of Southeast High School in Springfield. He was a semi-truck driver for FedEx Freight since 1997, working first in Lincoln and most recently in Effingham. Ed was a seasoned driver and the recipient of many safe driver awards. An avid outdoorsman, Ed enjoyed hunting and gun collecting.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Connie Harden.
Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Phillips of Pawnee; his parents, Edward Sr. and Sharon K. Phillips of Springfield; three daughters, Stephanie (husband, Joshua) Stewart of Virden, Kirsten Kuykendall of Springfield, and Sabra Kuykendall of Chicago; one grandchild on the way; several aunts and uncles including, JoAnn and Charles Rowden and Larry Harden; and numerous cousins.
Funeral Ceremony: 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South Sixth St., Springfield with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Family will receive friends following the ceremony until 5:30 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at a time.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the ceremony. Private interment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
