Edward Paul Sarff
1948 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Edward "Ed" Paul Sarff of Springfield passed away on Sunday, June 14th, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Ed was born on May 28th 1948, son of Carroll "Wimpy" and Nelva "Nell" (Hahn) Sarff, of Springfield, both deceased. He was preceded in death by older sister Margaret "Meg" Sarff.
Ed is survived by his sister, Pat (Stan) Sandidge, nephew Joe Painter III, niece Katie (Sandidge) Stone (Josh), grandnephew and niece Jacen M. Stone and Allison L. Stone. Cousin Ronald "Ron" Sarff (Joan).
Ed was a life long resident of Springfield and graduated from Feitshan's High School in 1966. After graduation he served with the U.S Army Ordinance Corp Europe from 1967 to 1970. Prior to his Honorable Discharge he achieved the rank of Specialist 5th class. Ed was a prior Commander at the local DAV organization. At the time of his death he was retired from the United States Postal Service. Ed was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, avid car fan who owned several vintage Corvette's, and an old school rock and roll fan and avid Beatles admirer.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic there will be no visitation, and he has requested to be interred at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Family will be holding a private memorial celebration of life. Arrangements are being handled by Staab Funeral Home, 1109 S. 5th St, Springfield, Illinois.
Memorials may be made in Ed's name c/o Pat Sandidge.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
