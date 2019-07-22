|
Edward R. Niederer 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Edward R. Niederer of Springfield passed away July 20, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born September 27, 1929 in Havana, Illinois to Robert and Bernice Akridge Niederer. He married Margaret Post, his high school classmate in 1947 and she survives, along with their daughters Kristine (Don) Hahn and Julie (Ron) Ruskey.
Also surviving are six grandchildren, Robert (Linae) Hahn, Mark (Chrisie) Hahn, Jason Ruskey, Jennifer (Chris) Snider, Gina (Brian) Groff, and Chad (Tina) Ruskey; 12 great grandchildren, Ashley, Braydon, David, Hannah, Hailie, Megan, Lydia, Adison, Keith, Ruthie, Layna and Jackson; sister-in-law Alice Post; brothers-in-law Kent Whitten and Allen (Monika) Post; nephews Bart (Vickie) Whitten, Michael Whitten and Kristian (Jennifer) Post; and nieces Susan Whitten and Cathy Wall.
He was preceded in death by infant daughters Gretchen and Elise, and infant sons Robert A. and Robert E.; grandson David Hahn; brother James Niederer; sister Vicki Whitten; special sister Wilma Davenport, and his aunt who was like a second mother to him, Alta Ermeling.
He was the eldest child in his family and at age 16 he became the head of the family after the accidental death of his father Robert, who was killed while on an ambulance call for a multiple car accident. He then played a major role in the family funeral home and after that, he operated his own funeral home in Havana for 13 years and served as a farm manager for many years.
He was a graduate of Havana High School, and held a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University and a master's degree from the University of Illinois in Springfield.
He served as vice president of the Illinois State Jaycees in his early years, served as the head of a county cancer drive and was a member of several civic organizations. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Springfield.
He had extensive knowledge about the history of Mason County and the State of Illinois and valued his friendships in his coffee groups.
Cremation Rites were accorded by Bisch and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. Honoring Ed's wishes, no services will be held.
Suggested donations to commemorate his life include the David Hahn Scholarship Fund, Havana Community Unit School District # 126 , 501 South McKinley, Havana, Illinois 62644; St. John's Lutheran Church World Hunger Fund, c/o St. John's Lutheran Church, 3477 West Washington Street, Springfield 62703; Central Illinois Food Bank, 1937 E. Cook Street, Springfield 62703; or donor's choice.
